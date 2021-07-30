Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.05. 47,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

