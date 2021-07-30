Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. 4,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.