Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

VGT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.77. The company had a trading volume of 596,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,599. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $282.74 and a twelve month high of $415.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

