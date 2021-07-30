Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $162.07. 24,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

