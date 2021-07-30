Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,777 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

