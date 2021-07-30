Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 86,471 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,378. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28.

