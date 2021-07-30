Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,379 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 158,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

