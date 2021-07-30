Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.56. 67,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

