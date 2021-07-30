Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,247 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 583,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

