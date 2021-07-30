Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000.

VIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

