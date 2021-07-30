Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,339. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

