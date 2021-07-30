Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,197 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 198,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.