Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,862,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,770. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54.

