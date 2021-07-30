Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.85. 22,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

