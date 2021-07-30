General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $220.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

NYSE GD opened at $198.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

