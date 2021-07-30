General Electric (LON:GEC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Electric (LON:GEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 13.18 ($0.17). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 51,491 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25.

Get General Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.