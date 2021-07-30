General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Motors worth $93,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

