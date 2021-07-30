Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.12. Genetron shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 242 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Genetron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

