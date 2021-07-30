Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

