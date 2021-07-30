Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

GPC opened at $127.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

