Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,749 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 423.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ayro worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ayro alerts:

In other news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,918.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,267 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ayro stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.99. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Ayro Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.