Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,313 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,507,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,326,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

