Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,113 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.47. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.