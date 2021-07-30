Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Thryv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,361,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thryv stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

