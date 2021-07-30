Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Calyxt worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calyxt by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 116.70% and a negative net margin of 169.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.