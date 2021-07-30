Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 278.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of The ONE Group Hospitality worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $285.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,057.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

