Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,539 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Plumas Bancorp worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,732,000. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

