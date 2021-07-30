Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 48,414 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Flux Power worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 73.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.74. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $515,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

