Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,565 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of IBEX worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IBEX by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $385.60 million and a P/E ratio of -55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.