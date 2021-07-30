Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 536.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIU opened at $24.86 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

