Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

APVO stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

