Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

