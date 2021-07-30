Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Innodata worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $215,751.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,995 shares of company stock worth $1,202,780. Insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a PE ratio of 172.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

