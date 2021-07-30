Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Otonomy worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.99. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

