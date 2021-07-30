Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Lee Enterprises Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

