Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 219.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cinedigm worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. Cinedigm Corp. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $260.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.