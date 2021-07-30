Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Amtech Systems worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 million, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

