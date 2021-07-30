Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

