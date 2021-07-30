Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 180.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

