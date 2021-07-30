Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Zedge worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zedge alerts:

In other Zedge news, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $907,333. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.