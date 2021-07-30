Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Isoray worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Isoray by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Isoray by 38.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Isoray alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.03. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. Analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.78.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR).

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.