Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AerSale as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth $172,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $10,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth $4,766,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $11.44 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

