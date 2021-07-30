Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.