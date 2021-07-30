Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Inotiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.83 million, a P/E ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 2.14. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

