Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ACR opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of 250.61 and a beta of 1.97. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

