Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBTX. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

DBTX stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $182.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.