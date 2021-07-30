Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP).

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.