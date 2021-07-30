Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,277 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of DarioHealth worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $444,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

DRIO stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

