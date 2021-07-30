Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 614,123 Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 290.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 614,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Avinger worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

