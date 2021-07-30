Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,236 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

